Is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. moving from Portugal to Spain?

Speculation intensified after he was spotted at a Spanish academy training camp
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. could be at the centre of growing speculation over his international future, with reports suggesting that he may be considering a move from Portugal to Spain.
Social media reports have claimed that Ronaldo Jr., the son of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, could eventually switch his international allegiance to Spain. However, there is currently no reliable confirmation that the 16-year-old has made such a decision.
Neither Ronaldo Jr., his family, nor the Portuguese or Spanish football federations has officially announced any change to his international plans.
The speculation intensified after Ronaldo Jr. was reportedly spotted taking part in a training session with a Spanish academy. The sighting came amid reports that he had recently left Portugal alongside his father, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Images of the youngster training in Spain have attracted considerable attention online, prompting questions over whether he could be preparing for a new footballing environment outside Portugal. However, training in Spain does not necessarily indicate a permanent move or a decision to represent the Spanish national team.
Ronaldo Jr. has already represented Portugal at youth level. He has been involved with the Portugal U16 setup, making appearances during 2025 and 2026 and scoring goals for the national youth teams.
At club level, he is currently part of the Al Nassr youth setup. Before joining the Saudi Arabian club’s academy, Ronaldo Jr. spent time in the youth systems of clubs where his father played, including Juventus and Manchester United.
Ronaldo Jr.’s absence from a Portugal U16 squad for an upcoming tournament, if officially confirmed, would also not automatically mean that he has decided to change his international allegiance. At his age, his senior international future remains open.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. holds Portuguese nationality and has already represented Portugal at youth level. His previous appearances for Portugal are therefore well documented, but they do not necessarily determine which senior national team he will represent in the future.
The speculation surrounding Ronaldo Jr. comes at a time of uncertainty for his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Portugal national team.
Recent reports have described tension between Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, with Ronaldo reportedly leaving the national team’s camp following developments surrounding his non-participation against Norway.
However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the situation involving Cristiano Ronaldo has influenced his son’s international plans.