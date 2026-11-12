Cristiano Ronaldo announces new career away from football

Portuguese icon Ronaldo steps into entertainment with 'Day 1s'
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for a new challenge away from the football pitch, announcing that production has begun on his first television series, titled ‘Day 1s’, just days after retiring from international football with Portugal.
The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward revealed the development through an Instagram post, giving fans a glimpse of his latest venture into the entertainment industry.
“Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!” Ronaldo wrote.
The announcement marks another significant step in the Portuguese superstar’s growing business portfolio, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner moving into television production alongside his established interests in fashion, hospitality and media.
‘Day 1s’ is a scripted drama set in the world of British football. The series explores the business side of the sport, focusing on the power struggles, negotiations and relationships surrounding an elite football agency.
Actor Damian Lewis, known for his roles in ‘Homeland and Billions’, is set to play Stanley Dalton, a high-profile football agent at the centre of the story. Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry and British rapper Dave are also linked to the project, with Henry expected to make an appearance.
The series is being developed by UR•Marv Studios, an independent production company established by Ronaldo and British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. The partnership was launched in 2025 as the pair looked to explore opportunities in film and television.
Ronaldo is attached to the project as an executive producer and is also expected to make his scripted acting debut, marking a new direction for the football icon.