Cristiano Ronaldo announces new career away from football

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for a new challenge away from the football pitch, announcing that production has begun on his first television series, titled ‘Day 1s’, just days after retiring from international football with Portugal.

The series is being developed by UR•Marv Studios, an independent production company established by Ronaldo and British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. The partnership was launched in 2025 as the pair looked to explore opportunities in film and television.

Actor Damian Lewis, known for his roles in ‘Homeland and Billions’, is set to play Stanley Dalton, a high-profile football agent at the centre of the story. Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry and British rapper Dave are also linked to the project, with Henry expected to make an appearance.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.