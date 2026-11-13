Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina share heartfelt messages and glimpse of daughter Alana's 9th birthday

Georgina's beautiful pink-themed birthday decorations delight fans
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a special family occasion on Thursday (November 12) as his daughter Alana Martina turned nine.
The Portuguese superstar shared a glimpse of the birthday decorations on his Instagram Stories, along with a heartfelt message for his little princess.
"Feliz aniversário, princesa Alana! Amo-te muito!" Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese, which translates to "Happy birthday, Princess Alana! I love you very much!"
Georgina Rodríguez also shared a video of the celebrations, writing "9 de mi reina", meaning "My queen turns nine".
She chose Celine Dion's romantic ballad 'I Love You' as the background music for the instagram story.
The song choice had a lovely family connection, too.
Alana is a big fan of the Canadian singer. Earlier this year, Georgina shared a video of her daughter singing Dion's famous hit 'My Heart Will Go On', which also caught the attention of fans.
In September, Georgina even took Alana and her sisters to Paris to watch Céline Dion perform live.
The family home in Cascais, Portugal, was decorated with pink, white and silver balloons hanging from the ceiling.
Large pink balloons spelling out ALANA were placed near the dining area, while a giant number nine made from balloons stood alongside several birthday presents.
The dining table was beautifully arranged with flowers, pink candles and elegant table settings.
Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, also joined the birthday wishes on Instagram.
"Happy birthday, Alana. Grandma loves you very much. Have a happy day. Kisses," she wrote in Portuguese.
Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017, and is Ronaldo's first daughter with Georgina Rodríguez.
Ronaldo is the father of five children.
His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., was born in June 2010 and is now 16 years old.
The twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, were born in June 2017 and are both nine.
Alana arrived five months later, while the youngest member of the family, Bella Esmeralda, was born in April 2022 and is now four.
Bella's twin brother, Ángel, sadly died at birth.
Ronaldo has often shared glimpses of his family life with his millions of followers.
And this time, it was Alana's turn to enjoy the spotlight as the family celebrated her ninth birthday.