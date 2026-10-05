India score 14 goals against Iraq as Anushka hits five

India's U17 women thrash Iraq 14-0 in Asian Cup qualifier opener
India’s U17 women have started their Asian Cup qualifying campaign in some style.
The Young Tigresses thrashed Iraq 14-0 in their opening AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 qualifier in Malaysia on Monday.
Yes, India scored 14 goals in one match. It's astonishing.
And they did half the damage before the break.
India went into half time leading 7-0 at the MP Selayang Stadium before adding another seven goals in the second half.
At the centre of it all was Anushka Kumari.
The Indian forward scored five goals as Iraq struggled to contain a relentless Indian attack.
Anushka has been one of the standout young talents in this Indian team for some time. She had also scored both goals when India beat the Philippines 2-0 in their final warm up match before travelling to Malaysia.
As huge as the result was, India cannot afford to relax.
They are in Group E alongside Iraq, Syria and hosts Malaysia, and only the team finishing top of the group will qualify for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in China next year.
India face Syria on October 8 before what could be a crucial final group match against Malaysia on October 11.
The Young Tigresses are also trying to achieve something they have never done before.
India reached the knockout stage of the U17 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time earlier this year before losing 3 to 0 to hosts China in the quarter finals.
They are now looking to qualify for back to back editions for the first time.
There is still a long way to go before that happens.
But scoring 14 goals in your opening match is certainly one way to announce your intentions.
And for Anushka Kumari, five goals in one afternoon made it a day she is unlikely to forget.