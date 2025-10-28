How Philippines can qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup with two away games left

They made their historic Asian Cup debut in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates
The Philippine men’s national football team are close to booking their place at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after a strong qualifying campaign that has placed them at the top of Group A with two crucial matches left to play.
The Philippines made their historic Asian Cup debut in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates. Now they are fighting to return and prove that their rise in Asian football is real and lasting.
Under a renewed identity and belief the team now look far more organised and confident. Three wins and one draw from four matches have put their fate completely in their own hands.
Back to back victories over Timor Leste earlier this month a 4-1 win in Darwin followed by a comeback 3 -1 in Manila have set up an exciting finish.
The final two matches will both be away from home which makes the challenge even tougher for the Philippines:
• Matchday 5
Maldives vs Philippines
18 November
• Matchday 6
Tajikistan vs Philippines
31 March 2026
The Philippines already defeated the Maldives 4-1 in Manila earlier in the campaign. They also showed fighting spirit against Tajikistan with a thrilling 2-2 draw at the New Clark City Stadium. But doing it again away from home will be a real test of their character and progress.
The Philippines qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup if they:
• Win both of these away matches
• Beat Tajikistan in the final match regardless of other results
• Defeat Maldives and draw against Tajikistan while keeping a better goal difference
• Score well against Maldives to protect their advantage if it becomes tight at the top
Only the group winner secures automatic qualification so the trip to face Tajikistan could become a decisive night in Philippine football history.
Can they finish the job on the road?
The mission is difficult but completely achievable. The belief is back. The destiny is theirs.
