Hollywood star Damson Idris: Messi made me quit football

Idris jokes Messi ‘retired’ him at 18, clearing the path to his acting breakthrough
Hollywood actor Damson Idris has revealed that Lionel Messi played a surprising role in shaping his life, admitting the Argentine icon is the reason he walked away from football at just 18.
Idris, best known for his role in Snowfall and his appearance in the much talked about F1 film alongside Brad Pitt, shared that he once had serious ambitions of becoming a professional footballer. He played competitively throughout his teenage years and saw a future in the sport before one moment changed everything.
Speaking in a recent interview, Idris recalled watching Messi at his peak and instantly realising the gap between himself and the very best.
“I wanted to be a footballer. I played up until the age of 18, and then I remember seeing Lionel Messi play. He was around 23 years old.
“And I was like, ‘I’m never going to be as good as this guy.’ So Lionel Messi is the reason for my retirement in football,” he said.
The honesty of the admission has struck a chord with fans, especially given Messi’s dominance during that era with Barcelona, where he was already redefining what was possible on a football pitch.
Idris also shared a personal wish that still remains unfulfilled.
“When I see him one day, hopefully I’m blessed to meet him, I’m going to tell him that he’s the reason why I quit football, because he was so good.”
While his journey in football came to an early end, that decision opened the door to a thriving acting career.
Today, Idris has carved out a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most promising talents, showing how a change in direction can sometimes lead to something even bigger.
Meanwhile, Messi is still doing what he has done for years, enjoying his football and inspiring fans around the world as he prepares for Inter Miami’s next game against New England on Sunday.