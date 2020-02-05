Manchester United could play East Bengal Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: English Premier League giants Manchester United have agreed to play India's East Bengal in a pre-season friendly, but their hefty appearance fee is making the I-League side think twice about the move, according to club’s executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar.

“They are ready to play here, but their appearance fee is huge. I cannot tell the amount, but it is something we need to consider. We are not thinking about it now. We will take a call after May,” Sarkar said.

East Bengal, as part of their centenary year celebrations, were interested in playing an exhibition match with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United at the Salt Lake Stadium this year in July.

A four-member delegation from Manchester United, led by Director of Football Allan Dawson, met club officials and West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas last year in November and were satisfied with the facilities.

But according to sources, an appearance fee of Rs24 crore and added expenses which will sum up to a total of Rs30 crore ($4.2 million), is keeping East Bengal in two minds.

East Bengal will be without a sponsor after this season as Bengaluru-based title sponsors, Quess Corp, are set to sever ties with them.