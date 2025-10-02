GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Has Manchester United signed the next Caicedo? Everything to know about Cristian Orozco

What Manchester United fans should know about the young talent

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Visitors walk past Old Trafford in Manchester. The fans have voted for building a new stadium rather than redeveloping the existing one.
Visitors walk past Old Trafford in Manchester. The fans have voted for building a new stadium rather than redeveloping the existing one.
AFP

Manchester United are already planning for the future with Cristian Orozco, the 17 year old Colombian midfielder tipped to be their next big star.

The Premier League giants have agreed a $1 million pre contract with CEIF Fortaleza, with Orozco set to arrive in 2026.

What Manchester United fans should know about the young talent

  • Teen Leader: Born July 13, 2008, Orozco is only 17 and already captains the Colombia U17 national team

  • Midfield dynamo: A defensive midfielder known for his strength, intelligence, and leadership on the pitch, similar to Chelsea's Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo. However, for him to reach Caicdeo's level, he has to go a long way in his career.

  • Youth journey: Started at Rojo FC in Colombia before moving to CEIF Fortaleza this summer

  • Scouted early: United talent spotter Giuseppe Antonaccio noticed him despite no senior appearances yet

  • Midfield reinforcement: Expected to add grit and stability to a midfield where Casemiro and Ugarte have underwhelmed

Orozco joins a wave of rising stars United have recently signed, including Diego Leon (Paraguay), Sekou Kone (Mali), and Chido Obi Martin (Denmark), signaling that the Red Devils are investing heavily in the next generation

Many superstars have failed to impress at United in the past after thier big money move to Old Trafford. Whether this young prodigy can make an impact is something fans are curious to know. It's a gamble with no risk attached.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
manchester united

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The fans noted that 'distorted reports and baseless claims about Kim Soo-hyun have been repeatedly made in some YouTube broadcasts'.

Kim Soo-hyun's fans end rumours on old hiking photo

3m read
Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.

Manchester United set to land Colombian wonderkid

1m read
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.

Man United earn vital win as Liverpool stay perfect

3m read
All four units of the Barakah nuclear power plant are now fully operational.

Barakah nuclear plant marks one year of full operations

2m read