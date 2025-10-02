Has Manchester United signed the next Caicedo? Everything to know about Cristian Orozco

What Manchester United fans should know about the young talent
Manchester United are already planning for the future with Cristian Orozco, the 17 year old Colombian midfielder tipped to be their next big star.
The Premier League giants have agreed a $1 million pre contract with CEIF Fortaleza, with Orozco set to arrive in 2026.
Teen Leader: Born July 13, 2008, Orozco is only 17 and already captains the Colombia U17 national team
Midfield dynamo: A defensive midfielder known for his strength, intelligence, and leadership on the pitch, similar to Chelsea's Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo. However, for him to reach Caicdeo's level, he has to go a long way in his career.
Youth journey: Started at Rojo FC in Colombia before moving to CEIF Fortaleza this summer
Scouted early: United talent spotter Giuseppe Antonaccio noticed him despite no senior appearances yet
Midfield reinforcement: Expected to add grit and stability to a midfield where Casemiro and Ugarte have underwhelmed
Orozco joins a wave of rising stars United have recently signed, including Diego Leon (Paraguay), Sekou Kone (Mali), and Chido Obi Martin (Denmark), signaling that the Red Devils are investing heavily in the next generation
Many superstars have failed to impress at United in the past after thier big money move to Old Trafford. Whether this young prodigy can make an impact is something fans are curious to know. It's a gamble with no risk attached.
