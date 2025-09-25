Manchester United set to land Colombian wonderkid

The 17-year-old currently plays for Fortaleza CEIF in Colombia’s top division
Manchester United are set to sign Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco, according to multiple reports.
The 17-year-old currently plays for Fortaleza CEIF in Colombia’s top division and will make the switch to Old Trafford once he turns 18 next summer. United have moved quickly to secure the highly rated youngster, who captained his country to the final of the South American Under-17 Championship earlier this year and has already shown promise at senior level with his club.
Orozco’s arrival continues a wider trend of Premier League clubs targeting the brightest prospects from South America. United themselves signed Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno in July, while rivals across the league have been just as active in the region.
United’s push for Orozco is also seen as a reaction to past regrets. The club chose not to pursue Moises Caicedo during his time at Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, only to watch Brighton pick him up for £4m in 2021 before selling him to Chelsea for a British record £100m, potentially rising to £115m. With Liverpool later smashing that record by signing Alexander Isak for £125m, United are clearly determined not to miss out on emerging South American stars again.
