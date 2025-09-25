Manchester United set to land Colombian wonderkid

United’s push for Orozco is also seen as a reaction to past regrets. The club chose not to pursue Moises Caicedo during his time at Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, only to watch Brighton pick him up for £4m in 2021 before selling him to Chelsea for a British record £100m, potentially rising to £115m. With Liverpool later smashing that record by signing Alexander Isak for £125m, United are clearly determined not to miss out on emerging South American stars again.