Expect some fireworks as Scottish arch-rivals Celtic and Rangers will play in a ‘friendly’ tournament along with French Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Nixe next week.
Lyon confirmed on Friday that they would host the Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers as well as Ligue 1 rivals Nice in a friendly tournament on July 16-18.
The announcement followed the decision earlier in the day that the Scottish league season would start on August 1 and that Scottish clubs could start playing friendlies at once.
Scotland, like France, decided not to resume its 2019-20 league season after it was halted by coronavirus.
French government guidelines allow for a crowd of 5,000 at the Groupama Stadium. Lyon said that on the first day they would invite front-line health workers.
Celtic claimed their record-equalling ninth consecutive Scottish title in May, while Rangers, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, were left in second place once again.
The Glasgow sides have a great rivalry and rarely does a game between the pair go by without controversy and flare-ups.