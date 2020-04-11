Former footballer and football manager Kenny Dalglish celebrates Liverpool winning League Liverpool V Derby County. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Kenny Dalglish, the former Liverpool player and coach, has tested positive for coronavirus but is not showing symptoms of the disease, according to his family.

The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker, who started his career at Celtic, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

“He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness,” said a family statement.

“Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Before his admission to hospital, he had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

“He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

Dalglish won the Scottish league title with Celtic as a player on four occasions before signing for Liverpool in 1977.

At Anfield, he captured eight English league titles, three FA Cups and three European Cups during a glittering 13-year stint as a player and in two managerial spells.

In his Liverpool playing career, he scored 172 goals in 515 games.

As well as his role in Liverpool’s golden era in the 1970s and 1980s, Dalglish received plaudits for supporting victims’ families after 96 fans died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

He also went on to coach Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1995.

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, now manager of Celtic’s arch-rivals Rangers in Scotland, posted a picture to his Instagram page of Dalglish with one of his daughters, with the message: “Get well soon king.”

Former teammate Terry McDermott tweeted: “Thinking of my big pal @kennethdalglish — hoping he makes a speedy recovery from this awful virus”.

“Kenny would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” added the family statement.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.