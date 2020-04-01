Liverpool were the winners of Uefa Champions League last year. Image Credit: AFP

Nyon: Uefa bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday and suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

European soccer’s governing body also said all national team games scheduled for June have been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women’s Champions League, all of which were scheduled for May, had already been postponed.