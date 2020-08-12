Barcelona: A FC Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the LaLiga side said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Catalan club, without revealing the identity of the player, said that he was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic. They also said that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League tournament.
He was among the nine players beginning pre-season training this week: Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wague, Alena, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski recently emphasised that he is fully focused on the clash against Barcelona after the German champions thrashed Chelsea 4-1 last Saturday to advance into the Champions League quarterfinals.
Lewandowski needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock against Chelsea as he converted a penalty, while in the closing stages he made it 4-1 through a stunning header after receiving a cross from Alvaro Odriozola’ from the right wing.
Bayern crushed Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the Champions League quarterfinals.