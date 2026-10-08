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Erling Haaland urges Man City fans to ‘stick together’ after guilty verdict

City will play Liverpool on Sunday in its first match since the publication of the verdict

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AFP
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Norway's Erling Haaland claps his hands during warmup before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal.
Norway's Erling Haaland claps his hands during warmup before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal.
AP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Erling Haaland said Manchester City must "stick together" in uncertain times after being found guilty of over 100 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules.

City face a severe points penalty or even expulsion from the Premier League after an independent commission found they used "sham" commercial contracts to inflate revenue and cut costs by over £900 million ($1.2 billion) between 2009 and 2018.

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Haaland did not join City until 2022 but it is the current squad that could bear the burden of any sanction.

Premier League leaders City return to action for the first time since the guilty verdict was revealed at Liverpool on Sunday.

"We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game," Haaland told the club's website.

"We have to stick together, and we have to spread the love to each other.

"So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile."

Haaland signed a contract until 2034 last year, but his future is likely to depend on the severity of any sanction.

The Norwegian has scored 169 goals in 205 games for the club and also shone in spearheading his country's run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Europe's top teams would be lining up for the 26-year-old should City face dropping out of the Premier League or even a prolonged spell without Champions League football.

"I care a lot about City, I have to say," added Haaland.

"I care a lot about the fans because I’m a fan myself -- I feel with them as well."

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