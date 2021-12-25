13 EPL games off in past two weeks as Britain battles record numbers of Covid cases

Liverpool had a Christmas message for fans Image Credit: Liverpool Twitter

English Premier League club Liverpool are at the forefront of a campaign to encourage football fans to take vaccination boosters against Covid-19, especially since Omicron is emerging as the dominant variant in the UK.

On Saturday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Alisson joined coach Jurgen Klopp and Watford manager Claudio Ranieri in urging fans to get their booster.

“Getting a booster is the best possible defence against COVID for you and your family,” said Henderson. Teammate Alisson echoed those sentiments adding: “Help keep everyone safe and join me and get boosted now.”

The duo’s call for fans to help protect themselves and others comes after Klopp shared his experience of having the third jab.

“I have no issue telling you I received my booster jab as soon as I was eligible,” said Klopp. “Again that will be the case for many if not nearly all within our ranks in the coming days and weeks.”

Watford coach Ranieri has also urged fans to get vaccinated, saying they are important to save lives.

“We have to save a lot of people and then we are together, we are a match,” he said. “If a lot of players are vaccinated, COVID doesn’t come. The booster is the most important thing to save you and your family. I mean everything, the first, the second and the booster.”