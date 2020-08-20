It will be champions against champions as English Premier League winners Liverpool will face Championship victors and newly promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, the other promoted sides, are take on Arsenal and Leicester City respectively.
The delayed start to the EPL season, due to the coronavirus pandemic will take place on the weekend of September 12-14.
Manchester City’s clash with Aston Villa and Burnley v Manchester United will be rearranged, due to the two Manchester sides’ extended participation in European competition. They will be permitted 30 days’ rest before beginning the new season.
Chelsea and Wolves opening matches are both scheduled for September 14 as they were also involved in European action.
Frank Lampard’s side travel to Brighton, while Wolves head for Sheffield United.
The fixtures are Crystal Palace v Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur v Everton and West Ham United v Newcastle United.
Dates are still subject to change and kick-off times have yet to be confirmed as broadcasting schedules are still to be announced.
Premier League
Opening weekend fixtures
Times to be confirmed
September 12
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
West Ham United v Newcastle United
September 14
Brighton v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Wolves
Postponed
Burnley v Manchester United
Manchester City v Aston Villa