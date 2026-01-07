Drama at AFCON as Algeria star accused of disrespecting iconic Lumumba tribute

As Algeria advanced to face Nigeria in the quarter finals, that single image of a proud man finally overwhelmed by emotion became one of the defining pictures of AFCON 2025. It captured what African football so often represents. It is joy and heartbreak. It is humour and heated debate. It is passion that runs far deeper than ninety minutes. What happens next also matters. Will there be statements or responses about the celebration moment? AFCON delivered another moment that will live long in memory. Not just for the goal, but for the tears that followed.