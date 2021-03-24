David Beckham says he could easily sign Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar at Inter Miami CF if he wanted to.
In a new interview with ESPN, Becks was asked what his “sales pitch” would be when recruiting those three players into his Major League Soccer (MLS) club.
“To be honest, it’s not a difficult pitch,” said a smiling Beckham. “You know, you just say ‘Miami’ and they’re like [shrugs], ‘Okay!’”
The retired Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star founded Inter Miami — also known as Club Internacional de Futbol Miami — in 2018 and is currently president and co-owner. Star-studded congratulations poured in from the likes of Neymar Jr, Serena Williams, Jay Z, Will Smith and Usain Bolt at the time.
“When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar,” said Beckham.
“There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don’t think it’s a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it’s a great place.
“It’s a great city, I feel like we’ve got a great fan base, but I also understand there’s great talent in Miami and South Florida, and I think we have a real opportunity.
“Miami is a city that has that pull on players who have been playing in Europe that are big stars,” he added.
Beckham also sent a message to Man United manager Ole Gunnar Skaersgard.