Didier Deschamps has left Manchester United's Paul Pogba out of the France squad for the upcoming international fixtures.
The 27-year-old was initially named in the World Cup champions' squad for the matches against Croatia and Sweden next month but has now been withdrawn. Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will replace the United star, while Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele also tested positive for COVID-19.
"I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list," Deschamps told reporters. "But unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."