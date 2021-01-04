Dubai: The Nagrig Charity Association in Basyoun city, Gharbiya announced that Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah donated an oxygen tank to the Basyoun Central Hospital after shortages were reported in government hospitals, allegedly leading to some deaths, local media reported.
During a phone-in with “Hadith Al Qahira” (Cairo Talk) show on the “Al Qahira Wal Nas” (Cairo and the People) channel on Sunday, the association’s director Hassan Bakr noted that Salah is known to frequently intervene in problems back in Egypt by donating.
As an example, Bakr pointed out the time Salah contributed to building an Azhar religious institute at his own expense, helped construct an ambulance unit for the ambulance authority in Gharbiya, and donated LE50 million to the National Cancer Institute after it was struck by a car bomb in 2019.
Cash assistance
The Liverpool striker also established the Nagrig Charity Association in 2017, which helps take care of orphans, widows, the elderly and the sick and provides monthly cash assistance. The association has helped roughly 400-500 people regularly.
Bakr added that through the Nagrig Charity Association, Salah and his family donated oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in the village.
Salah back in April 2020 donated thousands of tons of food to residents of his hometown Nagrig, Bassioun, Gharbiya Governorate, to help families affected by the spread of coronavirus.
In December 2018, Salah donated LE900,000 to the Bassioun General Hospital, and alongside his father, Salah also donated five acres of land to establish a sewage treatment plant in his home village, giving residents there a stable source of fresh, clean water.