Dubai: Liverpool’s last-16 first-leg clash against RB Leipzig in the Champions League has been moved to Budapest in Hungary after it proved unfeasible to hold the game in Germany.
The 2020 English Premier League winners and 2019 European champions were denied access to Germany after the nation prohibited most travel from countries hit hard by new variants of COVID-19, including the UK.
The German travel rules are set to expire on February 17, a week before Borussia Monchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on February 24, but could be extended.
Gladbach have said they had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.
Bundesliga club Leipzig were told the fixture “did not meet the requirements for an exception”. The game will now take place at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on the same date of February 16. The second leg will be played on March 10 at Anfield.
Uefa thanked both clubs for their “close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution”, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for agreeing to host the match.