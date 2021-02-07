Red Devils walk away with only one point thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late equaliser

Manchester United. Image Credit: AP

Manchester United’s celebrations have been cut short.

Last Wednesday they showed fans a hungry, ambitious and ferocious side, with their 9-0 lashing of Southampton. They were on their way to the top of the table, neck-and-neck with derby rivals Manchester City.

But this week’s scoreline tells a different story.

The Red Devils lost to Everton in the final moments of a 6-goal match at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late equaliser at the the 95th minute sealed a 3-3 draw.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Image Credit: AP

United were ahead in the first half, with two uncontested goals from Edison Cavani and Bruno Fernandes. But starting in the second half, the match became a mad scramble to the finish line for both teams.

Everton came from behind and began their assault with their first goal at the 49th minute from Abolaye Docoure. James Rodriguez scored an equaliser for the Blues three minutes later.

The final third of the match was the wildest. Scott McTominay scored what he probably thought was the winning goal of the match at 70 minutes, but Calvert-Lewin waited until the final moments of extra time to dash his hopes with an equaliser.

The game ended with three goals for each side. Fernandes, United’s star striker this season, only contributed a single goal.

He recently spoke about the boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being angry with him on only two occasions — but that number might spike as the season gets more tense and United prove to be unreliable.

“He [Solskjaer] has his moments, like everyone else. I think he’s been really mad at me twice,” Fernandes told TV2. ”Sometimes he has to be calm, other times he has to scream and yell at his players … For me, it works well that he is angry sometimes. I don’t want to be a player no one demands anything of.”