Lucien Favre will remain in his job as Borussia Dortmund coach next season after finishing second to Bayern Munich for two straight years, the club said Thursday.
“We will be entering the new season with this line-up,” said sporting director Michael Zorc, who signed his own contract extension this week.
Favre joined Dortmund in 2018, originally on a two-year deal. The Swiss coach extended his contract last year until 2021.
Dortmund have faced criticism for their defensive record and a tendency to falter in big games, such as their home-and-away losses to Bayern this season. However, Dortmund have already set a club record of 84 Bundesliga goals this season.
Ahead of their last league game of the season on Saturday against Hoffenheim, Dortmund are already assured of second place behind Bayern. Dortmund were eliminated by Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.