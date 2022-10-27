Milan: A man armed with a knife stabbed five people on Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.
A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, the report said.
The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.
"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," a statement on Arsenal's website read.
"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."