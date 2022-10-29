England pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips might yet make it to the World Cup in Qatar but they are unlikely to play for Manchester City until the tournament is over.
Defender Walker has been struggling with a groin injury while midfielder Phillips had to have surgery for a shoulder injury. City boss Pep Guardiola says the duo have been recovering well however they will not be available for today’s Premier League clash against Leicester.
FA Cup third round
They will also miss the Champions League match next week against Sevilla, the FA Cup third round tie against Chelsea and the final Premier League match against Brentford before the league comes to a halt to accommodate the World Cup.
Phillips, 26, has just played three times for City since his £45 million move from Leeds in the summer. His last outing was on 14 September against Borussia Dortmund while Walker, 32, last played against Manchester United on 2 October.
It would be a big boost for England coach Gareth Southgate if they were fit for selection for the tournament which kicks off on 20 November.