Injured Chelsea defender Reece James has not given up on making the England squad for the Qatar World Cup and will try everything to be fit in time.
The right-back has been sidelined with a knee injury he picked up in the Champions League and is still in a brace and on crutches.
The 22-year-old knows he is in a race against time to deliver a quicker-than-expected return to action. He has until November 10, the day Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his 26-man squad for Qatar, to prove his fitness after suffering the injury against AC Milan earlier this month.
Injured stars
Several injured England stars, including Man City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, are hoping the coach will gamble and select them for the tournament.
Blues boss Graham Potter fears the injury will take two months to heal which would see James miss the showpiece in the Middle East.
He is set to start running again in a swimming pool in the next few days and then plans to increase his training.
James was in top form before his injury and was certain to start at right wing-back against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on November 21.