Manchester United celebrate the opener against Leicester Image Credit: AP

09:14PM



So there we go. Chelsea and United make the CL spots. Bournemouth and Watford go down. Aston Villa stay up. Oh, and Tottenham leapfrogged Wolves to take the Europa League spot.

09:09PM



FINAL DAY SCORES

Arsenal 3 - 2 Watford

Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton 1 - 3 AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City 0 - 2 Manchester United

Manchester City 5 - 0 Norwich City

Newcastle United 1 - 3 Liverpool

Southampton 3 - 1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 1 - 1 Aston Villa

09:07PM



At the top: Manchester United are back in the Champions League. Their 2-0 win over Leiceter allows them to take their place alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in the 'big four' bracket.

08:59PM



It's official, Aston Villa have done enough to stay up and Bournemouth and Watford join Norwich in the Championship.

Villa's 1-1 draw at West Ham was enough to avoid relegation after Watford went down 3-2 to Arsenal and Bournemouth's valiant win at Everton went in vain.

08:58PM



BOURNEMOUTH AND WATFORD AND RELEGATED!

GOAL! LEICESTER 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Jesse Lingard secures the win and Champions League footbal for Machester United!

08:55PM



That should do it. Jonny Evans has just been sent off for Leicester. Say hello to Champions League football at Chelsea and Manchester United nest season.

08:52PM



GOAL! WEST HAM 1 VILLA 1

Yarmolenko thows a cat into the coop as he kills the cheers from Birmingham. Five minutes remaining and Villa survive - just - as it stands.

08:49PM



GOAL! WEST HAM 0 ASTON VILLA 1

HUGE goal for Villa as Jack Grealish bangs home to send Villa fans into a frenzy! It looks like Watford and Bournemouth, for all their fight today, are going down.

08:46PM



GOAL! EVERTON 1 BOUREMOUTH 3

Bournemouth have played their part with a third goal against a poor Everton side. But hold the press...

08:39PM



15 mins to go and it looks like the top four is sorted. But he are still on tenterhooks regarding the dreaded drop. Watford are 3-2 down but fighting tooth and nail against Arsenal, Villa are 0-0 against West Ham and Bournemouth are winning 2-1 at Everton. One goal for West Ham or a two-goal swing at Etihad will change everything.

08:34PM



AS IT STANDS

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea

EUROPA LEAGUE: Leicester, Tottenham

RELEGATED: Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich

08:31PM



GOAL! ARSENAL 3 WATFORD 2

Watford are going down fighting! Danny Welbeck slots home but it may be too little, too late.

08:30PM



GOAL! LEICESTER 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Bruno Fernandes converts from the spot to break Leicester hearts. Surely we know now tha tChelsea and United are in the Champions League next season.

08:28PM



As it stands

Champions League: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd

Europa League: Leicester, Tottenham

Relegated: Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich

08:25PM



GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1 LIVERPOOL 2

The champs are going to close with a win to finish on a tremendous 99 points. Give 'em a Flake in their ice-cream! Divock Orick gives them the lead.

08:20PM



So close to a vital goal for Leicester against Man united. The clock is ticking now for the Foxes. Chances at both ends but still no opener.

08:17PM



Tantalisingly close at the bottom now. One goal for West Ham will save Bournemouth and sink both Villa and Watford. It's like a three-way play-off in golf. One single moment can change everything.

08:11PM



So as it stands at the 'top', Chelsea are good, and Manchester United are taking fourth at Leicester's expense. A single goal for the Foxes would change all that and relegate United to Europa duties.

08:04PM



HALF-TIME

Arsenal 3 - 1 Watford

Burnley 1 - 1 Brighton

Chelsea 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton 1 - 2 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0 - 0 Manchester United

Manchester City 2 - 0 Norwich City

Newcastle United 1 - 1 Liverpool

Southampton 0 - 1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 0 - 0 Aston Villa

07:56PM



GOAL! CHELSEA 2 WOLVES 0

Olivier Giroud rolls back the years to put Chelsea in the driving seat for third spot! Still 0-0 between Leicester and United.

07:52PM



GOAL! WOLVES 0 CHELSEA 1

Mason Mount gives Chelsea a crucial lead in the battle for third spot.

GOAL - EVERTON 1 BOURNEMOUTH 2

Dominic Solanke restores the visitors lead at Goodison after Jefferson Lerma's leveller.

07:46PM



GOAL! ARSENAL 3 WATFORD 1

I take it back! Watford claw one back as Troy Deeney converts from the spot to give a glimmer of hope just before the break.

07:43PM



GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1 LIVERPOOL 1

Forget Salah and Mane, Virgil van Dijk grabs a leveller for the champions.

07:42PM



GOAL! ARSENAL 3 WATFORD 0

Should Aston Villa start the party? Or should Bournemouth, for that matter? One team who look done and dusted for the day are Watford. Aubameyang grabs his second of the day to put him back in the reckoning for the Golden Boot. By my reckoning he is one behind Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

07:32PM



So, as it stands

Champions League: Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea

Europa League: Leicester, Tottenham

Relegated: Norwich, Watford, Bournemouth

07:27PM



GOAL! ARSENAL 2 WATFORD 0

Kieran Tierney piles on the misery for Watford with a fine curling effort. This is looking grim now for the boys in yellow.

Still nothing happening in the Champions League games. Tut!

07:22PM



GOAL! PALACE 0 TOTTENHAM 1

Tottenham take the lead through Harry Kane (who else?) to boost their Europa League chances! Go Team Mourinho!

07:19PM



GOAL! EVERTON 0 BOURNEMOUTH 1

Potentially massive goal at Goodison as Joshua King converts from the spot. As it stands, a West Ham goal against Villa would keep Bournemouth up.

07:17PM



GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1 NORWICH 0

Moments after the Canaries get a goal chalked off for offside, Gabriel Jesus gives City the lead.

07:14PM



GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1 LIVERPOOL 0

The Magpies upset the apple cart against the champions Liverpool as Gayle gives the hosts the lead. Liverpool won't be too worried mind.

07:08PM



GOAL! ARSENAL 1 WATFORD 0

Aubameyang sends the keeper the wrong way to give the visitors the lead. That will cheer up the Aston Villa fans. I guess they are not doing the traditional listen-to-the-radio shots due to coronavirus and the lack of fans...

07:04PM



PENALTY!

Big blow for Watford as Arsenal get a penalty in the third minute.

07:02PM



And we are off! Fasten your seatbelts for a roller-coaster ride.

06:54PM



Bournemouth face a stern test to stay up, hoping for three points at Everton, while the likliest survivor will be between Villa and Watford. Villa - playing West Ham - need to match Watford's result against FA Cup finalists Arsenal to stay up. Squeaky time!!

06:50PM



Chelsea's Frank Lampard ruffled a few feathers when he had a go at Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp during the 5-3 loss at Anfield. He will be at least hoping his team merit a top four finish so he doesn't face a backlash.

06:37PM



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been playing mind games, saying all the pressure is on United today as they 'need' CL footy. Let's see how that one works out today.

06:33PM



Tottenham are also fighting for a Europa League spot (how the not-so-mighty have fallen after last year's Champions League final appearance). They will be keeping an eye on the Wolves score to see if they can leapfrog them into the vital spot.

06:31PM



So how are the nerves? I suppose it depends on whom you support. Liverpool and City fans can put their feet up, but the Chelsea and United faithful will have jangling nerves as missing out on the Champions League would be a massive blow.

But what they are going through will be nothing compared to the followers of Villa, Bournemouth and Watford as they know two of these three are sunk after today's matches.

Craig Leader, the manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights in Dubai, says the nervous parties have been getting ready for the heartbreak/delight (delete as applicable). "They have been booking tables and we have had to turn some fans away already," he said. "It's a bit late this year but it is still one of the biggest events on the sports calendar and the loyal fans always come out in force."

06:22PM



There has also been a bit of worrying news for the Liverpool faithful as Mo Salah says his future is unclear. More on that here.

06:21PM



Anfield great Michael Owen spoke to gulf News earlier this week about Klopp's current crop of players and how they compare with Liverpool teams of the past. Read more here.

06:19PM



Two of Bournemouth, Watford and Villa will join already relegated Norwich in the Championship next season.

Villa have the upper hand with a three-point lead on Bournemouth and a marginally better goal difference than Watford.

Dean Smith’s men also have momentum after a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday and travel to a West Ham side now sure of their place in the Premier League next season.

06:18PM



We know Liverpool won the league title at a canter and we know Norwich are down. But the questions to be answered today are who will join the Reds and Manchester City in the Champions League - and who is in for the dreaded drop and getting relegated to the Championship alongside the Canaries...

06:15PM



Fixtures

All games 7pm UAE

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Aston Villa

06:11PM



Good afternoon! We are in for a treat - tears cheers and all as the curtain finally falls on the longest of Premier League seasons.