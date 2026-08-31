Emirates Dubai 7s returns: Tickets on sale

The Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival returns in November
Dubai: Tickets are on sale for the latest version of Emirates Dubai 7s, with the Middle East’s biggest sports and entertainment festival set to return to The Sevens Stadium from Friday November 27 to Sunday November 29.
This year’s event will feature an expanded programme of sport, live music, entertainment, family activities and hospitality experiences.
Held during the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the festival builds on the success of its 2025 edition, which attracted more than 88,000 visitors. The three-day event brought together attendees from across the UAE and around the world in Dubai.
This year’s festival will put an even stronger emphasis on family entertainment as part of the UAE’s Year of the Family, featuring the largest Kids’ Zone in Emirates Dubai 7s history.
New attractions will include the UAE’s biggest-ever inflatable kids’ zone, alongside a Ferris wheel and zipline.
More details on the family entertainment programme will be revealed in the coming months.
Tickets are now available through emiratesdubai7s.com and the Emirates Dubai 7s app, with General Admission and Hospitality prices unchanged for a third straight year.
Three-day General Admission passes start at AED 595 per person, while the three-day Family Pass costs AED 1,136 and includes entry for two adults and two children. Group passes for four or more adults are available for AED 446 per person.
Saturday and Sunday day passes are priced at AED 455, while Friday tickets cost AED 75. Children under 15 can attend for free, while tickets for People of Determination, including a carer, are priced at AED 375.
Dubai will host the opening round of the HSBC SVNS Series 2027, welcoming the world’s top rugby sevens players to The Sevens Stadium before the competition moves to Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York.
The festival will also feature amateur competitions across six sports: rugby, netball, cricket, WODON3 fitness, Rebound padel and Gaelic Football, which joins the programme for the first time in 2026.
WODON3 and Rebound continue to grow, with participation up 20% year-on-year since their launch. The WODON3 Elite final will also be held on Pitch 1 between HSBC SVNS matches, giving competitors the chance to perform in front of crowds of up to 20,000.
Together, the programme combines elite and grassroots sport, bringing athletes and fans together for three days of competition and entertainment.
Music and entertainment will feature across all three days, with local and international artists performing on stages throughout the festival.
Following a 2025 line-up that included Tinie Tempah, Sean Paul and Fisher, the 2026 headline acts and full entertainment programme will be announced in the coming months.
The Sunroom will return as Emirates Dubai 7s’ premium hospitality offering, featuring all-inclusive food and drinks, prime sporting views, shaded seating and live entertainment. Guests also have access to an exclusive lounge and Garden, VIP parking and dedicated entry.
Sunroom Premium adds reserved tables, table service, upgraded food and drink options, plus a meet-and-greet with festival ambassadors. Packages start from AED 1,925 per person.
Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said: “What makes Emirates Dubai 7s special is the mix of people and communities it brings together. You can have the world’s best rugby sevens players competing on Pitch 1 while thousands of people take part in their own sports across the festival, families spend the day together and others come for the music and entertainment.
“We’ve expanded that experience again for 2026, particularly for families as the UAE celebrates the Year of the Family, while continuing to grow the sporting and entertainment programme. With tickets now on sale, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to The Sevens Stadium in November.”