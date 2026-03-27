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Dubai World Cup set for global broadcast with record 40 networks

Dubai Racing Club expands global reach with landmark media coverage

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The Dubai World Cup breaks broadcast record with 30th edition of Dubai World Cup
The Dubai World Cup breaks broadcast record with 30th edition of Dubai World Cup
Reuters

The 30th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup held this Saturday 28 March at Meydan Racecourse will be televised live by a record 40 broadcasters to audiences in more than 150 countries.

Dubai Racing Club, in partnership with its distribution and production partner Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and its agency HBA Media, has secured a truly global television audience, reflecting the international stature of the event.

RMG, alongside Timeline Television, is delivering full broadcast services, including the World Feed programme, presented by Nick Luck in Dubai and Rishi Persad from a UK-based studio.

Leading broadcasters include ITV, the UK’s largest commercial network, alongside Fox Sports, ESPN and Disney+ across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Viaplay and Setanta Sports in Europe.

In the Middle East, coverage will be provided by Dubai Racing Channel and Yas TV, both broadcasting live from Meydan. Meanwhile, viewers in South-East Asia can watch via Green Channel, AbemaTV and NetKeiba, while audiences in Hong Kong will be served by Hong Kong Jockey Club TV, Cable TV, Now TV and TVB.

His Excellency, Mr Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, said “The 30th running of the Dubai World Cup is a milestone for Dubai and for international racing. To see the event carried live by a record number of broadcasters is a testament to its global stature and the exceptional quality of the horses it attracts. Our collaboration with RMG and HBA means we will share this great sporting occasion with millions of viewers around the world and to showcase the very best of Dubai on one of racing’s most important nights.”

Seb Vance, Director of International TV Distribution at RMG, said: “Working with His Excellency Mr Ali Al Ali and his talented team at Dubai Racing Club, RMG and HBA Media are delighted to deliver the widest international distribution in the event’s 30-year history. The Dubai World Cup continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and the commitment shown by broadcasters across so many regions underlines its status as one of racing’s premier global fixtures.”

Sport 24 will extend coverage to selected airlines and cruise operators, including title sponsor Emirates, ensuring viewers can tune in both in the air and at sea. CNN Worldwide will also feature the race on its World Sport programme, while Reuters will distribute highlights to media outlets around the world.

Broadcast partners can choose from multiple feed options, including the World Feed, a Track Feed that allows for customised presentation, and a 90-minute programme showcasing the Dubai World Cup and the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Broadcasters covering the Dubai World Cup fixture include:

Asia and Australia: Green Channel, Abema, Netkeiba, (Japan); TVB, Cable TV, Now TV, HKJC TV (Hong Kong); STC TV (Singapore); SPOTV, WeDo Asia (South East Asia); TVRI (Indonesia); Sky Thoroughbred Central, Trackside (Australasia)

Africa and Middle East: Dubai Racing Channel, Yas TV (MENA); Racing 240, Sporty TV, Gallop TV (Africa)

Americas and Caribbean: Fox Sports, Fanduel, NYRA, (US); Sportsnet, HPITV (Canada); ESPN, Disney+ (South America and Caribbean)

Europe: Viaplay (pan Europe); Equidia (France); EquTV (Italy); Match TV (Russia); Polsat (Poland); ITV, Sky Sports Racing, Racing TV (UK, Republic of Ireland); Setanta (Eurasia and Baltics); SilkNet (Georgia); D-Smart, TJK (Turkey); Virgin Media (Republic of Ireland); and WeDo Sports (Germany, Switzerland and Austria)

Global, News and Magazine programming: Sport 24 (planes and ships); CNN International; Reuters

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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