Dubai World Cup set for global broadcast with record 40 networks

His Excellency, Mr Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, said “The 30th running of the Dubai World Cup is a milestone for Dubai and for international racing. To see the event carried live by a record number of broadcasters is a testament to its global stature and the exceptional quality of the horses it attracts. Our collaboration with RMG and HBA means we will share this great sporting occasion with millions of viewers around the world and to showcase the very best of Dubai on one of racing’s most important nights.”