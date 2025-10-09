Dubai Stand Up Paddle in November promises to be bigger than ever

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s edition, which saw over 2,330 participants take to the calm, clear waters of Hatta, this year’s event aims to offer even more opportunities for residents and visitors to embrace fitness in one of Dubai’s most stunning outdoor destinations.

Dubai: The Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) 2025 is making a triumphant return to the scenic Hatta Dam, promising its biggest and most inclusive edition yet. Now in its third year, the event — organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and presented by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — will run over two days, November 8 and 9, offering participants a unique blend of sport, nature, and community spirit.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are proud to see the event return in an expanded two-day format. This evolution not only highlights the community’s passion for outdoor fitness but also reinforces Dubai’s role as a hub for innovative, inclusive experiences that inspire lasting lifestyle changes. More than just a sporting challenge, the event celebrates wellness, sustainability, and togetherness.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said the event’s significance in promoting active lifestyles across the emirate. “Dubai Stand Up Paddle continues to embody Dubai’s commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle for all. The overwhelming response over the last two years showed the strength of community interest, and this year’s expansion into a two-day event reflects that growing enthusiasm. By hosting it once again in the scenic setting of Hatta, we aim to further highlight its unique appeal as both a sporting and tourist destination.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.