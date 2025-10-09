Dubai Stand Up Paddle in November promises to be bigger than ever

Last year’s edition saw over 2,330 participants take to the calm, clear waters of Hatta
Dubai: The Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) 2025 is making a triumphant return to the scenic Hatta Dam, promising its biggest and most inclusive edition yet. Now in its third year, the event — organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and presented by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — will run over two days, November 8 and 9, offering participants a unique blend of sport, nature, and community spirit.
Following the overwhelming success of last year’s edition, which saw over 2,330 participants take to the calm, clear waters of Hatta, this year’s event aims to offer even more opportunities for residents and visitors to embrace fitness in one of Dubai’s most stunning outdoor destinations.
Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, Dubai SUP provides a rare chance to escape the city and reconnect with nature. Whether you’re a seasoned paddleboarder or stepping onto a board for the first time, the tranquil waters of Hatta offer the perfect setting to glide, unwind, and explore.
All equipment, including stand-up paddleboards, paddles, and life jackets, will be provided, with safety briefings conducted before each session. Participants can also benefit from free SUP training sessions, tailored for both adults and families.
With the event expanding to a full weekend, participants are encouraged to make the most of the natural surroundings. Beyond paddleboarding, Hatta offers a wide range of outdoor activities — ziplining, hiking, kayaking, and local dining experiences — that transform a fitness event into a full-fledged weekend retreat.
This year’s edition also includes complimentary kayaking for all registered SUP participants. Single kayaks are available for individuals aged 17 and above, while double kayaks allow under-17s to join when accompanied by an adult. Sessions can be booked on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.
True to the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, inclusivity remains a core focus of Dubai SUP 2025. The event will provide adaptive water activities for People of Determination, supported by specially trained teams to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants, regardless of ability.
As the day winds down, participants can join 30-minute Sunset Yoga sessions, led by expert instructors and held directly on the water. These tranquil sessions offer a perfect opportunity to reset, reflect, and soak in the mountain views — bringing both mind and body into balance.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said the event’s significance in promoting active lifestyles across the emirate. “Dubai Stand Up Paddle continues to embody Dubai’s commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle for all. The overwhelming response over the last two years showed the strength of community interest, and this year’s expansion into a two-day event reflects that growing enthusiasm. By hosting it once again in the scenic setting of Hatta, we aim to further highlight its unique appeal as both a sporting and tourist destination.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are proud to see the event return in an expanded two-day format. This evolution not only highlights the community’s passion for outdoor fitness but also reinforces Dubai’s role as a hub for innovative, inclusive experiences that inspire lasting lifestyle changes. More than just a sporting challenge, the event celebrates wellness, sustainability, and togetherness.”
For registrations visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox