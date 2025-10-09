GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Dubai Stand Up Paddle in November promises to be bigger than ever

Last year’s edition saw over 2,330 participants take to the calm, clear waters of Hatta

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Dubai Stand Up Paddle in November promises to be bigger than ever

Dubai: The Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) 2025 is making a triumphant return to the scenic Hatta Dam, promising its biggest and most inclusive edition yet. Now in its third year, the event — organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and presented by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — will run over two days, November 8 and 9, offering participants a unique blend of sport, nature, and community spirit.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s edition, which saw over 2,330 participants take to the calm, clear waters of Hatta, this year’s event aims to offer even more opportunities for residents and visitors to embrace fitness in one of Dubai’s most stunning outdoor destinations.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, Dubai SUP provides a rare chance to escape the city and reconnect with nature. Whether you’re a seasoned paddleboarder or stepping onto a board for the first time, the tranquil waters of Hatta offer the perfect setting to glide, unwind, and explore.

All equipment, including stand-up paddleboards, paddles, and life jackets, will be provided, with safety briefings conducted before each session. Participants can also benefit from free SUP training sessions, tailored for both adults and families.

With the event expanding to a full weekend, participants are encouraged to make the most of the natural surroundings. Beyond paddleboarding, Hatta offers a wide range of outdoor activities — ziplining, hiking, kayaking, and local dining experiences — that transform a fitness event into a full-fledged weekend retreat.

This year’s edition also includes complimentary kayaking for all registered SUP participants. Single kayaks are available for individuals aged 17 and above, while double kayaks allow under-17s to join when accompanied by an adult. Sessions can be booked on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

True to the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, inclusivity remains a core focus of Dubai SUP 2025. The event will provide adaptive water activities for People of Determination, supported by specially trained teams to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants, regardless of ability.

As the day winds down, participants can join 30-minute Sunset Yoga sessions, led by expert instructors and held directly on the water. These tranquil sessions offer a perfect opportunity to reset, reflect, and soak in the mountain views — bringing both mind and body into balance.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said the event’s significance in promoting active lifestyles across the emirate. “Dubai Stand Up Paddle continues to embody Dubai’s commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle for all. The overwhelming response over the last two years showed the strength of community interest, and this year’s expansion into a two-day event reflects that growing enthusiasm. By hosting it once again in the scenic setting of Hatta, we aim to further highlight its unique appeal as both a sporting and tourist destination.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are proud to see the event return in an expanded two-day format. This evolution not only highlights the community’s passion for outdoor fitness but also reinforces Dubai’s role as a hub for innovative, inclusive experiences that inspire lasting lifestyle changes. More than just a sporting challenge, the event celebrates wellness, sustainability, and togetherness.”

For registrations visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This year, as Hum Awards return to Houston, the show is said to get bigger, and how.

Hum Awards 2025: Mahira Khan to headline starry night

2m read
Hatta reopens: Your ultimate guide for the new season

Hatta reopens: Your ultimate guide for the new season

4m read
Naveen Aggarwal captures Kite Beach in Dubai, a vibrant seaside hub for kite surfing, volleyball, dining, and stunning views—an ideal spot for both relaxation and adventure.

Readers capture UAE’s beauty, from Abu Dhabi to Hatta

2m read
Apple iPhone 16 on display. The new iPhone 17 models are set to be launched on September 9.

Your guide to all things Apple plans to launch on Sep 9

4m read