Dubai runs on: How community clubs keep the city moving

Run clubs have long been part of Dubai’s fitness culture, but their influence has grown in recent years. Groups such as Desert Road Runners and Dubai Creek Striders continue to attract members consistently, supported by a citywide embrace of wellness and outdoor activity. These clubs are no longer niche; they have become central to many residents’ weekly routines.

One of the most active and rapidly expanding communities is 365 Collective. Meeting multiple times each week, the group has built a reputation for inclusivity and structure, giving members a strong sense of belonging.

“Our sessions continue to attract runners even during periods of global tension, which just shows how deeply fitness has become tied to emotional grounding and social connection in Dubai,” said Kane and Nas from Collective 365.

Instead of traditional sponsorships, the brand focuses on long-term collaboration, observing real training habits, understanding apparel needs, and helping runners stay motivated to show up at 6am.

“We’re investing in long-term packs, run clubs, hybrid training communities, and citywide challenges and then surrounding them with performance product, content, and on-ground experiences that make it easier for participants to show up consistently,” said Anam Khalid, Co-founder of SQUATWOLF.

“Getting close enough to understand how people actually train and what keeps them coming back is the real win.”

This approach allows SQUATWOLF to gather practical insights from the runners themselves, from attendance trends to how gear performs in humid conditions, creating a feedback loop that informs both product design and community support.

The growth of running communities aligns with Dubai’s broader focus on public health. Initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents to complete 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, have helped normalize exercise and make it more accessible across the city.

Marathon events, including the Dubai Marathon and ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, along with smaller 5K and 10K races, have strengthened the city’s active lifestyle ecosystem. Even unique events like the Dubai Mallathon, which transformed a shopping mall into a running circuit, highlight Dubai’s appetite for creative fitness experiences.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.