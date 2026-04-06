Dubai Basketball U18 Elite Crowned 2026 Champions of Basket Cup Sarajevo

Representing both their club and the city of Dubai, the youth team showcased their skills with an impressive performance against some of Europe’s top young players.

As the only team from outside Europe, Dubai Basketball U18 Elite entered the tournament with determination and a clear mission to highlight the Emirate’s growing presence and commitment to basketball on the global stage.

Head Coach Irhad Tinjak praised his team’s effort and spirit, saying, “After four days of competition, we are proud to be crowned the 2026 Basket Cup Sarajevo champions.

“This victory means a lot to everyone at Dubai Basketball, and we are honoured to represent both the club and the United Arab Emirates. In difficult moments, we stayed together and played for Dubai.”

Dubai Basketball set the pace from the very start of the group stage with dominant wins, including a 133–22 victory over Grafičar Ludberg U18, a 109–23 triumph against Ilirija Ljubljana U18, and a 73–40 result over Scuola Basket Miky Mian U18.

Their strong form continued into the knock-out rounds, as they defeated Maribor Mladi U18 103–53 and then overpowered Murska Sobota U18 75–26 in the semi-finals.

In the final, Dubai Basketball took on Ras Beograd U18 and claimed a commanding 69–53 victory to lift the trophy. Montenegro’s Luka Malović shone brightest, scoring a personal tournament-high 21 points and guiding his team with poise and confidence on the biggest stage.

Beyond the results, this triumph reflects the rapid development of basketball in Dubai and the wider UAE. Competing and winning in Europe signals a new era for the sport in the region, one driven by ambition, and investment in developing talent at a grassroots level.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.