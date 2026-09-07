Dubai Basketball make statement signing in Thomas Walkup

The 33-year-old will add a wealth of experience to the Dubai defence
Dubai Basketball have secured the signing of Thomas Walkup on a multi-year contract, adding one of Europe’s top defensive guards to their roster ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The Greek international joins from Olympiacos, where he enjoyed five successful seasons. Standing at 1.93 metres, Walkup arrives in Dubai after helping the club win the EuroLeague title, bringing valuable championship experience and elite defensive ability to the roster.
“Thomas is a very important signing for Dubai Basketball and another step forward in the direction we want to take as a club, said Dejan Kamenjasevic, President of Dubai Basketball.
“His understanding of the game, competitiveness and ability to make the players around him better will be extremely valuable for our team.
“I would also like to personally thank the management of Olympiacos for the way the discussions were handled and for helping us reach an agreement that allows Thomas to begin this new chapter with Dubai Basketball.”
Walkup arrives in Dubai on the back of a title-winning campaign with Olympiacos, helping the Greek giants claim the 2025/26 EuroLeague crown after overcoming Real Madrid in Athens. The 1.93-metre guard featured in 37 EuroLeague games last season, averaging 5.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, underlining his ability to dictate the tempo and create opportunities for his teammates.
Across 277 EuroLeague appearances, Walkup has established himself as one of the competition’s most accomplished defensive guards. He was named EuroLeague Best Defender in 2024 and finished as the league’s steals leader in the 2022/23 season, while his leadership, basketball intelligence and defensive intensity have made him a key figure in Olympiacos’ success.
Walkup’s basketball journey began in the United States, where he played college basketball before earning an opportunity with the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 NBA Summer League. He later signed with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2016/17 season. While his time in the NBA was short-lived, the experience marked an important step in the development of a player who would go on to become one of Europe’s most respected guards.
Walkup’s basketball journey began in the United States, where he played college basketball before earning an opportunity with the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 NBA Summer League. He later signed with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2016/17 season. While his time in the NBA was short-lived, the experience marked an important step in the development of a player who would go on to become one of Europe’s most respected guards.
As reigning ABA League champions, Dubai Basketball head into the 2026/27 season looking to build on their historic success. Walkup’s leadership, defensive qualities and winning mentality provide another significant boost as the club continues its rapid rise on the European stage.