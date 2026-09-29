O’Neal’s visit has added further attention to an already highly anticipated EuroLeague fixture, with the former Lakers star getting a closer look at the European game he believes is played with greater intensity.

He joked that with everyone heading to the arena, the city would be empty. Someone also told Shaq that he could “rob someone’s house” because everyone would be at the game.

“I know the European game is a little bit better than the NBA game. I know I’m gonna get a lot of flak for saying that, but guys over there, everybody plays hard all 36 games,” 4-time NBA champion said.

O’Neal is in Lithuania as Zalgiris prepare to welcome him for their Round 2 meeting with Olympiacos in the 2026–27 EuroLeague Regular Season. It is only the second European basketball game the four-time NBA champion has attended.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.