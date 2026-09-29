Shaq hails EuroLeague intensity, says Europeans play harder than NBA stars
Dubai: Shaquille O’Neal believes European basketball is better than the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend expecting another intense battle when Zalgiris Kaunas host Olympiacos in the EuroLeague on Tuesday.
O’Neal is in Lithuania as Zalgiris prepare to welcome him for their Round 2 meeting with Olympiacos in the 2026–27 EuroLeague Regular Season. It is only the second European basketball game the four-time NBA champion has attended.
Speaking at a press conference in Lithuania, Shaq praised the intensity of the European game and compared it with the NBA.
“I know the European game is a little bit better than the NBA game. I know I’m gonna get a lot of flak for saying that, but guys over there, everybody plays hard all 36 games,” 4-time NBA champion said.
“You know, we got guys in the NBA, they kind of chill out to the All-Star game for the playoffs or whatever.”
Shaq also joked about the size of the crowd expected at Zalgiris’ home arena. Around 15,000 fans are expected to attend the game.
He joked that with everyone heading to the arena, the city would be empty. Someone also told Shaq that he could “rob someone’s house” because everyone would be at the game.
The NBA Hall of Famer expects the contest to live up to the physical nature of European basketball, saying he expects a fight when Zalgiris face Olympiacos.
O’Neal’s visit has added further attention to an already highly anticipated EuroLeague fixture, with the former Lakers star getting a closer look at the European game he believes is played with greater intensity.