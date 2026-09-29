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Shaquille O’Neal Says European Basketball Is Better Than NBA

Shaq hails EuroLeague intensity, says Europeans play harder than NBA stars

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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Shaquille O'Neal attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City.
Shaquille O'Neal attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City.
AFP-SLAVEN VLASIC

Dubai: Shaquille O’Neal believes European basketball is better than the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend expecting another intense battle when Zalgiris Kaunas host Olympiacos in the EuroLeague on Tuesday.

O’Neal is in Lithuania as Zalgiris prepare to welcome him for their Round 2 meeting with Olympiacos in the 2026–27 EuroLeague Regular Season. It is only the second European basketball game the four-time NBA champion has attended.

Speaking at a press conference in Lithuania, Shaq praised the intensity of the European game and compared it with the NBA.

“I know the European game is a little bit better than the NBA game. I know I’m gonna get a lot of flak for saying that, but guys over there, everybody plays hard all 36 games,” 4-time NBA champion said.

“You know, we got guys in the NBA, they kind of chill out to the All-Star game for the playoffs or whatever.”

Shaq also joked about the size of the crowd expected at Zalgiris’ home arena. Around 15,000 fans are expected to attend the game.

He joked that with everyone heading to the arena, the city would be empty. Someone also told Shaq that he could “rob someone’s house” because everyone would be at the game.

The NBA Hall of Famer expects the contest to live up to the physical nature of European basketball, saying he expects a fight when Zalgiris face Olympiacos.

O’Neal’s visit has added further attention to an already highly anticipated EuroLeague fixture, with the former Lakers star getting a closer look at the European game he believes is played with greater intensity.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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