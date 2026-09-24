Popovich stepped down as Spurs head coach in May 2025 after 29 seasons and now serves as the franchise’s president of basketball operations. As the 77-year-old continues his new chapter in professional life, he now has a new partner in his personal life.

Mary Ellen Barth, her maiden name, was born on October 10, 1964, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Mary Carroll High School before graduating from the University of Texas at Austin according to EssentiallySports. She has largely stayed away from the public spotlight and was described as a supportive partner to Budenholzer during their marriage.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.