From Spurs sidelines to shared vows: Popovich and Mary Barth’s unexpected union
Dubai: Gregg Popovich has married Mary Barth Budenholzer, the former wife of his longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer. The couple married on September 16 in Texas, according to a marriage license obtained by TMZ.
Mary Ellen Barth, her maiden name, was born on October 10, 1964, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Mary Carroll High School before graduating from the University of Texas at Austin according to EssentiallySports. She has largely stayed away from the public spotlight and was described as a supportive partner to Budenholzer during their marriage.
Mary and Budenholzer have four children. She occasionally featured in the Spurs’ celebrations. Budenholzer worked under Popovich at the Spurs from 1996 to 2013, helping the team win multiple NBA championships.
He later coached the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, winning the 2021 championship with Milwaukee. He didn't coach any NBA team in the 2025-26 season.
Budenholzer and Mary divorced in 2016, with the NBA coach now in a relationship with Lisa. Meanwhile, Popovich was previously married to Erin Popovich for 42 years. Erin died in April 2018 after an illness.
Popovich stepped down as Spurs head coach in May 2025 after 29 seasons and now serves as the franchise’s president of basketball operations. As the 77-year-old continues his new chapter in professional life, he now has a new partner in his personal life.