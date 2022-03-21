India cricketer Sneh Rana said that the mood in the side was positive despite the defeat to Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup, and the team were looking forward to the game against Bangladesh at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

India, who were the runners-up in the 2017 edition of the World Cup, have suffered two consecutive losses — to England and Australia — and are currently fourth in the standings with three losses and two wins in the tournament.

India will need to win Tuesday’s game and the last league outing against South Africa — and also wait for the results of other league games — in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

Asked whether the team management would make changes to the side for the clash against World Cup debutants Bangladesh, Rana said: “They will decide on any changes. However, the mood in our team camp is positive. When you lose a match it tends to lower your confidence. However, as a team unit, we have sought positives out of that.

“There is always a healthy conversation between seniors and juniors. The seniors never pressurised us as it’s a first World Cup campaign for almost all of us. They always share from their experiences. Even during the New Zealand series, they were planning for upcoming games and they were supporting us.”

Pace bowler Jhulan Goswami’s workload management has become the topic of discussion of late, but Rana said that the stalwart knows how to manage it.

“She has come a long way and she knows how to manage her workload,” she said. “She is a legend, obviously, so we do not need to tell her about her workload. The management and medical teams have discussion it and adjust these sorts of matters.”