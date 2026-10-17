Will MS Dhoni convince Hardik Pandya to join CSK? Ashwin makes big revelation

Speculation grows over Hardik Pandya's IPL future amid CSK rumours
The rumours about Hardik Pandya joining Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2027 is gaining momentum.
That possibility has emerged amid growing speculation surrounding Hardik's future at Mumbai Indians, but former (CSKian) India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the blockbuster move is unlikely.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed that discussions about Dhoni potentially approaching Hardik have been circulating.
"There have been conversations that Dhoni will personally convince Hardik Pandya to come to CSK. It will be a great addition for CSK. But in my opinion, it is a real far-shot. From what I've heard, RR are at the top of the list in the Hardik trade," Ashwin said.
The comments come as several IPL franchises have been linked with Hardik, including CSK, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
However, no deal has been confirmed, and recent reports suggest discussions between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have lost momentum.
Beyond the Hardik rumours, Ashwin also discussed Dhoni's potential role in Chennai's changing setup.
With Zaheer Khan replacing Stephen Fleming as head coach, CSK are preparing for a new chapter.
Ashwin believes Dhoni could play an important mentoring role alongside Zaheer and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The former CSK spinner said it would be interesting to see how the three work together, particularly whether Gaikwad turns towards Dhoni or Zaheer for guidance.
Dhoni has yet to officially announce his retirement from the IPL, meaning his playing future also remains uncertain
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