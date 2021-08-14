After missing out on a century against Pakistan in the first Test, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite admitted he should not have run for a double, knowing the risks involved.
Pakistan might have picked eight wickets in the opening Test but West Indies managed to take a lead of 34 runs on Friday thanks to skipper Brathwaite’s gutsy knock in the first innings. Brathwaite played a brilliant knock of 97 in a 96-run partnership with Jason Holder and guided the West Indies to a first-innings lead over Pakistan.
“Obviously not feeling too good (getting run-out on 97),” said Brathwaite. “As soon as I returned for the second 1 sensed the trouble, but I committed to two and then I took off. I probably misjudged it and wouldn’t do it again but from a team’s point of view, I would have liked to be there at the end. I have put in a lot of work and just show that hard work pays off.”
At stumps on the second day, West Indies’ scorecard read 251-8 with Joshua da Silva (20*) and Jomel Warrican (1*) at the crease. Brathwaite defied the Pakistan bowlers for just over six hours as he faced 221 balls and hit 12 fours before he was run out attempting a second run.
Holder was out earlier for 58. He reached his half-century from 95 balls with nine fours and was looking solid when he reached forward to a full ball from Faheem Ashraf which nipped away late, took a faint edge, and carried to Rizwan.