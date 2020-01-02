West Indies captain Jason Holder Image Credit: Reuters

St John’s: West Indies Test captain Jason Holder has been rested for the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series against Ireland.

“The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year,” Roger Harper, West Indies’ selector, said.

“With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind.”

Holder is the only player to be left out from the squad that participated in the three-match ODI series in India which Windies the lost 2-1.