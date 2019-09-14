David Miller Image Credit: AFP

Dharamsala: South Africa batsman David Miller knows he will have his task cut out and also the responsibility of guiding the younger crop of players in the three-match T20I series against India beginning on Sunday at the HPCA Stadium here.

“Yeah I feel playing for your country, there is always responsibility on your shoulders regardless of how much experience you have in international cricket,” Miller, a veteran of 126 ODIs and 70 T20Is, told reporters on the eve of the first T20I.

“I mean I have been playing for many years and there are a lot of things to look forward to. We have a young squad and they are all looking ahead to the challenge. It is a great stepping stone, we have come here to win and leave a mark,” he added.

The 30-year-old stated that Quinton de Kock possesses an “incredible cricket brain” and that he will be ready to perform “any role” that the new South African white-ball skipper wants him to.

“Quinton has been around for many years. He has an incredible brain, he is a thinking cricketer. It is really nice to be alongside him. It has been great so far, hope it continues,” Miller said.

The Proteas had a forgettable World Cup as they managed to win just three games out of the nine they played in the round-robin stage and finished at the seventh spot. However, Miller wants the team to leave that debacle behind and look ahead.

“Yeah, I think what happened at the World Cup is something to learn from. We did a few things wrong and it (results) never came out the way we wanted. So we are lucky that it’s a new phase in South African cricket at the moment,” said Miller.