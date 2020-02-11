Indian skipper seeks improved mindset from his players during the Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli shakes hand with New Zealand's Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI

Mount Maunganui: Indian captain Virat Kohli criticised his team’s ability to cope under pressure after they suffered a rare series whitewash Tuesday against New Zealand following a five-wicket hammering in the third one-day international at Mount Maunganui.

A KL Rahul century was not enough of a platform for the tourists, who made 296 for seven after being put in to bat.

New Zealand, stung by a 5-0 shutout in the recent Twenty20 series, reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

A frustrated Kohli, who admonished his players for poor fielding several times during the match, said it was a fair result.

“We didn’t deserve to be on the winning side at all in the series,” he said.

“We haven’t played so badly, but if you don’t grab chances at this level then teams are going to hurt you.

“We didn’t show enough composure under pressure. New Zealand did.”

It was the first time India have been whitewashed in a bilateral ODI series of three or more matches since 1989 and the only time it has ever happened against New Zealand.

Openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill gave the Black Caps a flying start with 80 and 66, respectively. Colin de Grandhomme then steadied a mid-innings wobble, bludgeoning 58 off 28 balls to see the hosts finish on 300 for five.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of India’s bowlers, taking three for 47.

Earlier, Rahul boosted India’s hopes with his fourth ODI century, bringing up the landmark off 104 balls, before departing on 112.

He was supported by a gritty 62 from Shreyas Iyer but most of India’s batters failed to live up to Kohli’s pre-match exhortation to play positively and post a big total.

Kohli said he wanted India to display an improved mentality during the Tests. “I’m very, very excited because of the championship every match has that much more importance and we have a really good, balanced team in Test cricket,” he said.