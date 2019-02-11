Kolkata: Senior Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda was hit on his forehead while trying to take a catch off his own during the team's Twenty 20 simulation camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.
The 34-year old, who has represented India 13 times in ODIs, was taken for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans as a precautionary measure, team sources said.
Dinda was struck hard on his forehead when opening batsman Vivek Singh hit a straight drive in the fourth ball of an over.
Dinda did bowl a couple of deliveries after that but was sent for scans at a city hospital later.
"We did not find anything major in his scan report. He has been advised two days rest," an hospital source said.
The 2011 champions Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 21.
Bengal failed to make the final at home last season after finishing third in the Super League Group B.