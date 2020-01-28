India's Virat Kohli (left) shares a laugh with teammates. Image Credit: AP

Hamilton: The Virat Kohli-led Team India is just a step away from sealing the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand and it seems the Men in Blue want to leave no stone unturned for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead when they face the Kiwis on Wednesday as they have now come up with a unique training drill.

On the eve of the match, the Indian team was seen involved in catching the ball with one hand and a video of which was uploaded on BCCI’s official Twitter handle. “What’s with #TeamIndia’s new training drill?” the video was captioned.

In the video, the players were seen throwing the ball to each other, and they had to catch it with one hand, while some players in the middle were asked to intercept the ball.

Kohli’s men have already won the first two matches with impressive figures with all the three departments showing great spirit and passion on the field.