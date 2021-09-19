Dubai: In another shocker, Virat Kohli, who earlier this week said he will be relinquishing his India’s captaincy after the Twenty20 World Cup , threw another bombshell when he announced that he is also stepping down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021.
“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli said on Twitter.