Virat Kohli flips the coin as West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard looks on during the toss before the start of 2nd One Day International match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Visakhapatnam: India skipper Virat Kohli has become the eighth Indian in cricket's history to make 400 international appearances. He achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, has so far represented India in 241 ODIs, 84 Tests and 75 T20Is. Besides Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar (664), M.S. Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402) have played 400 or more international matches.

Overall, Kohli is the 33rd player to reach the milestone.

Tendulkar holds the distinction of making maximum international appearances. He is followed by Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuria (586) and Ricky Ponting (560).

The Kohli-led Indian team faces a do-or-die situation as they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match rubber as the visitors lead the series 1-0 after hammering the Men in Blue by 8 wickets in Chennai.

Ahead of the clash, India pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that a below-par performance in the bowling and fielding department cost India the match in Chennai.