Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Varun Dhawan Image Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar treated fans with a special video in which he is seen playing gully cricket with Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

"It's always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time," Sachin captioned the video.

From the video, it is clearly visible how much fun the trio had while playing the sport with each other.

For Abhishek, it was his dream to play with the Master Blaster Sachin.

He commented: "Been trying to control my excitement since yesterday.... A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park."

Like Abhishek, Varun could not resist his excitement and shared his fan moment with Sachin on social media.

"#SportPlayingNation, what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir," Varun tweeted.