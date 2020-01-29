Video: New Zealand fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' goes viral on social media

In the video the fan was seen learning how to say the words from Indian supporters

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli had called the New Zealand cricket team the "nice guys" ahead of the T20I series which they have bagged after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead on Wednesday in Hamilton via a Super Over.

During their second T20, Kohli's comments seemed to be walking the talk off the field as well as a video of a Kiwi fan chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" went viral on social media and drew plaudits.

The fan is seen learning how to say the words from Indian supporters and then yelling them out loud.

Hitman Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand's score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Wednesday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson followed up his excellent 95 with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn't enough as Rohit and K.L. Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners.