David Warner Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: Australian opener David Warner, who is in isolation with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is utilising his time to improve his cricketing skills.

The left-handed opener recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he is seen playing lawn tennis in his backyard alongside his daughter. The interesting thing was that Warner also found a way to hone his catching skills while trying his hand at tennis.

“Just trying to keep up the skills with some one hand catching. Remember soft hands,” he captioned the video.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already claimed over 16,000 lives across the world, the sporting world has come to a standstill. In such a time, several players from all sports are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged.