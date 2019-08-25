Video and pictures of the new look MSD has gone viral on social media

MS Dhoni (right) spotted in Jaipur airport with a new sporting look. Image Credit: IANS

Jaipur: Even when he is not on field, former India skipper MS Dhoni manages to be in news be it with his commercial commitments or for his looks.

Dhoni was spotted wearing a black bandana on his head at the Jaipur airport on Saturday.

A video and pictures of the new look MSD has again gone viral on social media.

Dhoni had reached the Rajasthan capital to attend an event amid rousing reception from fans at the airport.

Security personnel had to labour hard to get Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the Ranchi lad is seen pleading with a fan to make way for him.

MS Dhoni in new look. Image Credit: Twitter