Uthappa wants IPL auction changed: “Introduce drafts, don’t sell humans as commodities”

IPL auctions outdated? Uthappa says bring in draft system
Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has reignited the debate around the IPL auction system, calling for a shift towards a more respectful and modern structure.
Uthappa, a two time IPL champion who famously scored 660 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in their 2014 title winning season, believes the league has reached a stage where change is necessary. He feels the auction system, once crucial in building the IPL’s popularity, now no longer reflects the values of a mature global competition.
Sharing his strong views, Uthappa said:
“We should stop the auction system in cricket. I understand its importance when it first started, you wanted it to grab attention and become a big hit. But in today’s date, you don’t want to sell humans like commodities or have them go under the hammer.
If you look at American sports like the NFL and NBA, they have a draft system, which makes things more interesting. Yet we are still sticking to the auction because it’s entertaining.
However, there is a limit to entertainment, and it feels like we’re crossing that line. We need to bring that respect back into our society and communities.
There is a semblance of respect and we don't sell them as commodities on national television.”
Uthappa has suggested a complete overhaul of the system. He wants the IPL to adopt a draft based model, similar to other global leagues, where teams pick players in a fixed order rather than engaging in bidding wars.
In simple terms, a draft system focuses on structured selection. Teams pick players based on a fixed order and often within set salary limits, which helps maintain balance across the league.
The IPL auction, on the other hand, is built around open bidding where franchises compete with their purse to secure players. While this creates high drama, Uthappa feels a draft system would make team building more strategic and fair.
As the IPL continues to evolve, Uthappa’s comments have opened up an interesting conversation. Whether the league considers such a big change or not, his views reflect a growing thought that cricket’s biggest T20 competition may be ready for its next phase.
His comments highlight growing concerns about player treatment and the direction in which the IPL is heading. While the auction continues to be a major attraction for fans, voices like Uthappa’s suggest that the league may need to rethink its approach as it continues to evolve. From reading the reactions online, it is clear that Uthappa’s views have not been universally accepted.